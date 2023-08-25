Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.92. 4,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 227,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Paltalk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paltalk

Paltalk Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paltalk

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Paltalk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paltalk by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paltalk in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paltalk in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Paltalk in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paltalk

(Get Free Report)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.