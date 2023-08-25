Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $280.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $227.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.91. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

