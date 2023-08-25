Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $227.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.61 and its 200-day moving average is $211.91. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

