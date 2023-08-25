Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Todd W. Fister Sells 5,375 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OC traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $135.52. 881,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $143.70.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 19.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

View Our Latest Report on OC

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.