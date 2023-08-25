Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.20. 2,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Free Report)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.