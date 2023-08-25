Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $1.36. Origin Materials shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 2,031,531 shares.

ORGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $193.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Origin Materials by 46.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 221.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 301.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 723,973 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 2,099.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 435,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

