Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0618 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $59.52 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,150.82 or 1.00028764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06439217 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $9,660,730.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

