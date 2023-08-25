OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Up 3.7%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. 8,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 97,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 330,226 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.