Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Acquired by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the quarter. Ooma comprises about 4.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 13.33% of Ooma worth $42,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OOMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,582. The firm has a market cap of $356.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In related news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

