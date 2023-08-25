ONUS Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. ONUS has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and approximately $15.07 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ONUS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.58492508 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.