Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,574,638. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Profile



Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

