OmniAb (OABI) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OmniAb to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniAb and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million -$22.33 million -24.83 OmniAb Competitors $1.71 billion $77.14 million 3.14

OmniAb’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33% OmniAb Competitors -940.72% -103.25% -22.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares OmniAb and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.5% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OmniAb has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb’s competitors have a beta of 5.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OmniAb and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 OmniAb Competitors 49 781 1319 30 2.61

OmniAb presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.13%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 17.75%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

OmniAb beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

