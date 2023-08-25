Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and traded as low as $12.50. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 4.61%.
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
