Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.62. 140,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 297,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OBE

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.01, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.63.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$166.00 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.03% and a return on equity of 57.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3990461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.