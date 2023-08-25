OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Shares Up 0.2%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.00 and last traded at $171.00. 33 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.74.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.60.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.