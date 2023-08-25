Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0400

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $261.72 million and $9.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,647.47 or 0.06336708 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

