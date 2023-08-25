Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $260.59 million and $10.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.32 or 0.06340252 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00038542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00027355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04144359 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $12,781,701.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

