NYL Investors LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NYL Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,590. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

