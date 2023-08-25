NYL Investors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.
Shares of NASDAQ BND remained flat at $71.09 during trading on Friday. 4,853,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,830. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $75.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
