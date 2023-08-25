NYL Investors LLC Acquires 1,801,300 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801,300 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 20.3% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,040 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,580,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,368,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 552,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300,156 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.60. 31,149,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,805,582. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

