NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.3 %

NVDA stock traded down $20.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,861,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,084,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

