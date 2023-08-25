Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $27.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $8.40 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

