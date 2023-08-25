NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

NuCypher (NU) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $81.47 million and approximately $82.29 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

