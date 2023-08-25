Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Raised by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 720.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $165.02 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

