Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,344,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %

NUE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.96. 225,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,596. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

