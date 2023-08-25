NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

