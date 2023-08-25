NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

