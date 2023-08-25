Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE: NOG):

8/24/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00.

7/11/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $42.00.

6/30/2023 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 981,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,726. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock worth $5,906,692. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $58,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

