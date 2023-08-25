Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas comprises 5.1% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOG. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $58,792,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 554,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NOG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 981,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,565. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

