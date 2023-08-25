Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,880,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.30. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 690.91%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

In other news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 64.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,738,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 681,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

