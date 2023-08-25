Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Down 11.1%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 181,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 143,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.73.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. Its properties portfolio is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 25,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario.
