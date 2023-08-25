Noble Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,617,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,252,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

