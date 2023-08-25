Noble Family Wealth LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.