Noble Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. 294,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

