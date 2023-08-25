Noble Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.11. The stock had a trading volume of 582,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,619. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.