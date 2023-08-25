Noble Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.11. The stock had a trading volume of 582,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,619. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.