Noble Family Wealth LLC Invests $470,000 in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,139.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 57,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $706,000.

NASDAQ PRN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.03. 2,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $80.29 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

