Noble Family Wealth LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after buying an additional 516,009 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,184 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.90. 1,275,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

