Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $32.93. 9,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

