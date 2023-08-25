Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Shares Down 1.4%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 6,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

