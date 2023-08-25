NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $403,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.86. 7,289,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,076. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

