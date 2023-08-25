Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Shares Up 8.2%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 3,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 34,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.