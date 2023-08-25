Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,307 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $77,670,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,168.53. 29,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,279.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,392.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.