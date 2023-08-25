Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 5,710 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,345,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,705,313.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $371,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,705,313.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,885 shares of company stock worth $893,793 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N Trading Up 1.2 %

Model N stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $27.12. 73,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

