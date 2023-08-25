Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 225 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of PTC worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $2,312,908. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.66. The company had a trading volume of 318,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average of $133.45. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $152.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

