Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 15,440 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KLA worth $36,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $475.81. 471,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

