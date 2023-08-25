Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $183.04. 219,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,116 shares of company stock valued at $31,018,976 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

