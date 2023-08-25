Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $75,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.97. 1,079,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $321.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.71 and a 200-day moving average of $303.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

