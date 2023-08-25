Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $43,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

LRCX traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $653.87. 348,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $652.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

