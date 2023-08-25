Nicholas Company Inc. Has $54.43 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,230 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $521.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,488. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.06 and a 200 day moving average of $421.01. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

