Nicholas Company Inc. Has $20.21 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 786.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $5.03 on Friday, hitting $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 118,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,844. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $169.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.56.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

